With a swollen hand and his arm wrapped inside a sling, Anthony Barlow remains in recovery mode.

Barlow and his son were shopping inside the Fairfield Spirit Halloween store on Oct. 30 when a mass shooting occurred, killing a pregnant woman and injuring six others — including Barlow and his son.

Barlow shared medical scans with CBS News Sacramento that showed a bullet lodged in his elbow — the .45-caliber round shattered the bone.

Barlow said there was no warning prior to the shots ringing out.

"I knew I was shot when it first hit, and then the adrenaline took over," Barlow said.

Barlow and his son became separated in the chaos of the shooting as people scrambled for safety.

"It was like slow motion as everybody was running," Barlow said. "You know, you try to decide what's going on in the moment."

The father and son were transported to separate hospitals. Barlow found out once he arrived that his son was also hit in the stomach by gunfire.

"This pain that I got right here is nothing compared to seeing my son on a gurney," Barlow said.

Barlow's son is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries and is expected to be discharged in the next few days. Barlow's arm will remain in the sling for roughly six weeks, he said.

Barlow said that the incident serves as a reminder to parents to always be on guard when it comes to protecting your children.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Nov. 2 in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to try him as an adult — that motion is still pending.