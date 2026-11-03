Prosecutors seek adult trial for 17-year-old suspect in Fairfield Spirit Halloween shooting

A 17-year-old arrested in connection with a mass shooting inside a Fairfield Spirit Halloween store has been charged with two counts of murder, and prosecutors are asking a judge to allow him to be tried as an adult.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office announced the charges Tuesday, including two counts of murder with a multiple-murder special circumstance, three counts of attempted murder, and multiple weapons-related charges and enhancements. The teen also faces an allegation of having a prior conviction for a violent offense, which qualifies as a strike under California law.

The charges stem from the Oct. 30 shooting inside the Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center. The gunfire killed 31-year-old Constance Hages, who was pregnant, and wounded six other people.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said on Monday that investigators believed the suspect had been targeting one person inside the store when the shooting occurred. Police said the shooter fled before officers arrived and that investigators did not believe there were additional shooters.

The teen was arrested Nov. 2 at his home on Harrier Drive in Suisun City. Police said a school resource officer helped identify the suspect through surveillance footage within hours of the shooting, recognizing the teen as a former student.

The district attorney's office has filed a petition asking the juvenile court to transfer the case to adult court. That request is still pending, and the teen is currently scheduled to be arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday. Though prosecutors have released the suspect's name, CBS News Sacramento is not identifying him while the case remains in juvenile court.

Under current California law, prosecutors cannot directly file charges against a minor in adult court. Instead, the case begins in juvenile court, where a judge must decide whether the minor can be transferred.

Prosecutors said they will argue during Wednesday's hearing that the teen suspect should remain in custody, citing the seriousness of the charges, his criminal record and what they described as a threat to public safety.

Marshall previously said the teen had spent several months in juvenile hall following a separate shooting at Fairfield High School in 2025. The district attorney's office said the teen was, at the time, awaiting sentencing for a separate firearm-related offense.