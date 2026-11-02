Fairfield police arrest suspect in Spirit Halloween mass shooting

Fairfield police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed a pregnant woman and wounded six other people inside a Spirit Halloween store last week.

Police announced the arrest Monday but did not immediately identify the suspect or released further details about the charges.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the Spirit Halloween at Solano Town Center.

Scene of the shooting on the night of Oct. 30.

Police identified the woman who died as 31-year-old Constance Hages. Her family told investigators she was pregnant.

Six other people were wounded. As of Sunday, a 19-year-old man remained in critical condition, while three others remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting stemmed from a targeted incident involving a suspect inside the store.

More information about the arrest is expected to be released by Fairfield police at 4:30 p.m.