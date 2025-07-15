Fairfield police arrest man after bags of stolen mail recovered

A man was arrested in Solano County over the weekend after authorities said they found bags of stolen mail and other items in his vehicle.

According to Fairfield police, officers were called to a home on Pittman Road following reports of a man who was passed out. Two officers located the man and found that he was on probation with a search clause.

Officers conducted a search of his vehicle. Police said they found a "significant quantity" of items that were stolen.

Items recovered by Fairfield police in connection with the arrest of a mail theft suspect on July 13, 2025. Fairfield Police Department

The items included four bags of stolen mail, stolen license plates and stolen ID cars. Police said they also found a credit card maker along with fraudulent checks.

In a statement Tuesday, police said a majority of the stolen items were found to be from Santa Clara County. Two additional officers were brought in to assist with the investigation, due to the amount of items that were found.

The man, identified as Tung Che, was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of fraud and mail theft.

Authorities did not say when Che would appear in court on the charges.