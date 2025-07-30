Watch CBS News
Large Fairfield machine shop damaged in fire overnight

By
Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla
Firefighters were able to contain a fire that erupted at a large manufacturing facility in Fairfield overnight.

Early Wednesday morning, Fairfield Fire says crews responded to the facility along Huntington Drive, off of Peabody Road, after getting reports of a fire.

At the scene, crews found light smoke coming from a machine shop. The flames were contained to a piece of machinery.

Scene of the fire. Fairfield Fire Department

Workers had evacuated from the shop before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Crews were out through the early morning hours doing smoke removal and mopping up the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

