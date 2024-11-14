Fair Oaks standoff ends with suspect shot and killed by SWAT

Standoff ends with suspect shot and killed in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS – A suspect who allegedly fired shots after an argument with his roommates in Fair Oaks has been killed by authorities after an hours-long standoff where he also allegedly shot at deputies.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to Morada Drive, but soon learned that the suspect - a 24-year-old man - had run onto a random roof on Ashfield Way.

Deputies set up a perimeter and tried to get the suspect down.

However, at some point in the incident, the suspect allegedly fired at deputies. The suspect also allegedly tried to get into the home from the roof.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, three SWAT team members shot at the suspect. The suspect died at the scene, deputies say.

No deputies or civilians were injured in the incident, the sheriff's office says.

The name of the suspect has not been released.