FAA begins nationwide flight reductions, SMF could feel ripple effects

If you've got travel plans this weekend, you may want to double-check your flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun cutting back on flights nationwide, marking the start of a phased reduction expected to impact travelers across the country.

At Sacramento International Airport (SMF), things were still running smoothly on the first day of reductions. Airport staff say operations remain normal, and trains are running on schedule. However, while Sacramento isn't among the 40 airports directly affected, flights departing from here are heading to destinations that are.

Starting Friday, the FAA initiated a four percent reduction in flights nationwide, with that number expected to grow to ten percent by next Friday. The cuts come as the government shutdown continues, leaving air traffic controllers working without pay, a situation that the FAA says has strained airport systems nationwide.

"Safety is paramount. The decrease in the number of flights is really safety-related," said Paul Dhadda, CEO of Exquisite Travel Group.

Dhadda said his travel agency is already seeing a slowdown in bookings, even though Sacramento's airport isn't officially part of the reduction list.

"A lot of policies have been impacting us negatively in regard to travel, but we're going to see an increase in that because a lot of people are a little scared of what's going to happen," Dhadda explained.

Travelers at SMF said they are keeping a close eye on their apps and flight alerts.

"I keep checking my app and nothing has been on there yet, so I'm excited," said Misty Sampson, who was heading to Seattle, one of the airports experiencing reductions. "I'm thankful for the people who are here. There was one person at the counter checking everyone in, and I felt bad for him. He said he's impacted."

Despite the disruptions, Dhadda said flying is still the fastest way to travel but warns that prices could soon go up.

"We will see prices increase because the airlines have to make up some of that ten percent loss in the flights they operate," he said.

For passengers like Sampson and her family, the uncertainty is adding an extra layer of stress to their travel plans.

"It can be so frustrating, and I really feel bad for people. It's affecting so many different levels," Sampson said.

Her son Levi, however, sees a silver lining.

"If we stay there, I won't have to go to school," he joked.

While Sacramento may not be facing cancellations yet, travelers could still feel the ripple effects as more flights nationwide are expected to be grounded in the days ahead.