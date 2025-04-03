Expert shares what contributes to Sacramento's allergy season and how to overcome it

Allergy season is here. Here's how Sacramento is doing compared to other areas

Allergy season is here. Here's how Sacramento is doing compared to other areas

Allergy season is here. Here's how Sacramento is doing compared to other areas

SACRAMENTO – Whether you live in the City of Trees or one of the surrounding cities, you know allergy season has arrived. This year, some people across the country are having it worse than others.

"We have the grasslands, which cover a good portion of the Central Valley and the winds coming across, the delta breeze coming across, and bringing grass pollens for miles and miles," said Dr. Troy Scribner, an allergist with Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento.

He says the culprits are right outside your window.

"With the heavy level of trees here in Sacramento, we not only see primary trees that are common, but we will see higher level of trees that are ornamental," Scribner said.

A new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America shows some people are getting hit harder as the climate warms. Places like Wichita, New Orleans, and Oklahoma City are all worse than normal. So what about California?

"Here in California, we've had a long growing season for quite a while, so this isn't anything new," Scribner said.

Scribner recommends taking one of the many antihistamines that are on the market. But consistency is key.

"If you don't use it daily, it's not going to prevent the level of allergies you're seeing," Scribner said. "You'll have to use them through the spring to really do well."

And if that doesn't help, people are advised to see a doctor.