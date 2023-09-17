Emmy award-winning actor Billy Miller dies at age 43

The entertainment world and soap opera fans are mourning the loss of Billy Miller, known for his roles on "All My Children", "General Hospital", as well as on "The Young and the Restless."

Miller passed away Friday at the age of 43. A cause of death has not been revealed. However, his representative in a statement revealed that he was struggling with manic depression at the time of his death.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, Miller earned a degree from the University of Texas, Austin.

After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles, where he landed roles in soap operas, commercials, national ads, and other notable credits, including on "Truth be Told," "Suits," "Ray Donovan," "Bad Blood," "Fatal Honeymoon," "American Sniper," "Ringer," "Justified," and "Castle."

Miller also earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work as 'Billy Abbott' on "The Young and the Restless."

Miller is survived by his mother, sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece, Charley.

Services have not yet been announced.