Elton John bids farewell in last show of final tour

Sir Elton John is done with touring.

The iconic singer performed the last set of his final tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday night. The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour spanned years, beginning in September 2018 and pausing for nearly two years in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury John sustained in 2021.

"This is a very poignant evening because it's the last show of the tour. This is the 330th, counting Glastonbury, we've done 330 shows in 663 days. That's pretty amazing," the "Tiny Dancer" singer said during Saturday's performance.

In January 2022, shortly before he resumed the tour, John told "CBS Mornings" he was looking forward to spending time with his family when it was over.

"I mean, I've been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. I've had the most incredible life. I've been so lucky, and I've loved every single minute of it," he said at the time. "But I've had enough of that applause, and I really want … I'll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023. I want to do something different with the rest of my life."

Music fans go to the last concert of Elton John's multi-year farewell tour. The ad reads, "Farewell Elton, farewell! Thank you for all your wonderful music, we will miss you." Steffen Trumpf/picture alliance via Getty Images

David Furnish, John's husband, wrote on Instagram, "Finally off the road and into the sunset. So excited for the next chapter together."

The pair have two sons together, Zachary and Elijah.

Coldplay's Chris Martin joined John's last show via livestream to pay tribute to the "Rocket Man" singer. He wished John a happy retirement.

"We're so grateful for everything you've done for us, everything you've done for the AIDS Foundation," Martin said. "Every time you've been kind to anybody, everything you've done for LGBTQ, everything you've done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you've done for sexiness, and love, and dressing gowns!"