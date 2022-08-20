Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open

ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.

While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots.

"Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that.

"We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."

Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.

Traffic backups and parking problems caused by Casino guests are frustrating locals.

CBS13 reached out to Sky River Casino, and they had this to say, "Traffic flows into, out of, and around the property have remained clear and steady throughout the day today, and we have parking available."

But neighbors say that's not the case. So, we contacted the Elk Grove Police Department to ask about solutions.

They tell CBS13 that they're working with the California Highway Patrol and Sky River to improve traffic patterns and implement temporary solutions to improve parking congestion in nearby neighborhoods, including patrols and message boards telling casino visitors to park elsewhere.

"I think it's unfortunate. People want their privacy and to have their space," said Jackie Davis is visiting the casino from Sacramento.

Elk Grove Police tell us they are looking into more long-term solutions for neighbors and hope to give us more details about what those are soon.

After opening night, Elk Grove PD says they've received zero complaint calls.