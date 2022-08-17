Sky River Casino opens a few weeks earlier than expected

ELK GROVE -- The Sky River Casino opened a few weeks earlier than the original highly anticipated date.

The traffic in Elk Grove might be the one thing that dampened the mood of anyone trying to go to the casino; it was backed up for miles on Highway 99.

Locals have a high level of excitement because they watched the casino be built from the ground up.

"I got a house here in 2020, and at the same time, the property was being built. So it was kinda cool seeing it being built, and then all of a sudden, in a blink of an eye, it was done," said Randeep Gill.

He continued to speak about the traffic, "I think this is bringing a lot of traffic around, so I don't know how I feel about that. I saw a lot of people parking in our neighborhood. So I don't know how that's going to be."

About 1,700 people are working at the casino, close to the 2,000 people they were looking to hire.

While no official head count was given, from the massive amounts of traffic, it could be in the thousands.