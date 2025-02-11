Elk Grove traffic impacted due to train stopped for extended period of time
ELK GROVE – A train stopped for an extended period of time impacted traffic in Elk Grove Tuesday morning.
The train stopped on the tracks near Sheldon Road and has stayed there since around 7 a.m.
Elk Grove police said they didn't know when the train will move.
Exactly why the train stopped is unclear. CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Union Pacific for comment.
The train started moving again around 8 a.m.
Police are warning people traveling on Sheldon to consider using an alternate route.