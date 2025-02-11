Watch CBS News
Local News

Elk Grove traffic impacted due to train stopped for extended period of time

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE – A train stopped for an extended period of time impacted traffic in Elk Grove Tuesday morning.

The train stopped on the tracks near Sheldon Road and has stayed there since around 7 a.m.

Elk Grove police said they didn't know when the train will move.

Exactly why the train stopped is unclear. CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

The train started moving again around 8 a.m.

Police are warning people traveling on Sheldon to consider using an alternate route. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.