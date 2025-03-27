Elk Grove elementary school's controversial hand-out prompts concern

ELK GROVE — A history lesson at an Elk Grove Unified School District elementary school prompted concern from at least one family after a parent found a homemade doll and rope — that she believed was a noose — in her son's bag this week.

The doll and rope were items from "Living History Day" held at Irene B. West Elementary School, according to a spokesperson from the district, and were sent home with fourth graders.

One of the parents, Candice Cobb, told CBS13 that she opened her 10-year-old's bag to find the doll and rope and was immediately "shocked."

"The first thing that popped into my head, 'These are not toys, these are something different,' " she said.

She said there was no explanation or notice from the school about the on-campus field trip or that items would be sent home. Not knowing where the items came from or the context, Cobb said she was highly offended and concerned.

"I didn't sleep that night. As a parent, I didn't sleep that night because I was so disturbed," Cobb said.

The Living History Day event was held on Tuesday this week at the elementary school and on Wednesday. Cobb said their family went to school leaders for answers and was told that she was the first parent to voice concern in three years of the program.

"You just don't think anything of it? This is racism, and nobody is seeing anything of it," said Cobb.

CBS13 took Cobb's concerns to the district. A spokesperson sent a statement about the event and the activities that were included on the day, including pioneer dollmaking and rope making. The statement said:

"On Tuesday, March 25th, a Living History Days field trip for all 4th grade classes focused on California History State Standards. The event was facilitated by an organization that works with schools all over the Sacramento region. They have two versions of the field trip, one that comes to the school and the other is an onsite trip to Coloma. This was on site and featured interactive stations designed to teach students about pioneer life. This partnership has occurred for three consecutive school years. Students had fun rotating through stations to sew, make dolls, play music, dance, and more."

"For whatever reason, there are teachers in our school system who don't see anything wrong with their ignorance and they don't understand the full impact of their inability to treat people with care, compassion and concern they would want for their own children," said Lorreen Pryor, president of the Black Youth Leadership Project, a nonprofit that advocates for Black youth.

Cobb heard the district's explanation but told CBS13 it doesn't address the larger issue: that no one at the event recognized how the rope could be interpreted. She said she wanted to speak to CBS13 and share these concerns to spark change within the school and the district.