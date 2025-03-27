Watch CBS News

Elk Grove school history lesson prompts concerns

A history lesson at an Elk Grove school prompted concern from at least one family. The parent of a fourth grader was shocked to see a homemade doll and rope with a loop at the end — saying it looked like a noose — in her son’s school bag this week.
