Elk Grove Police arrest wanted man after hours-long standoff

ELK GROVE — An hours-long standoff ended with police arresting a wanted man.

On Dec. 4, Elk Grove Police responded to a home on Trumpet Court at roughly 5 p.m.

23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara was wanted for making threats against his former employer.

For more than four hours, police were in on-and-off communication with the suspect, hoping he would surrender peacefully. Initially, he refused to comply and even destroyed a police drone. Eventually, Calderon-Melara surrendered after officers used chemical agents several times.

Police booked Calderon-Mera at the Main Jail on Criminal Threats, Vandalism, and Resisting/Obstructing arrest.