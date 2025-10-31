Elk Grove family turns home into haunted "CarnEVIL" for Halloween night

On Halloween night, it was a spooky circus at the Waldrop family's front yard in Elk Grove.

They turned their home into a haunted CarnEVIL Clown House that attracted a lot of attention, with features like a fiery demon perched on the roof, along with 80 scary clowns and ghouls.

"We are a little crazy," said Joanna Waldrop, owner of CarnEVIL. "People have come by and they're like, 'I don't think you're normal if you have that many clowns.' "

It's a lot of work for just one night, and it was just one of the many trick-or-treat hotspots across the region.

Some kids started their candy collection off at The Park senior living center at Laguna Springs, going trunk to trunk for treats.

"When you have good little goblins, it's a lot of fun," said Carole Anne Venturelli, The Park resident.

Even at 88 years old, Venturelli wasn't too old to hand out candy.

"It's got to be six bags worth, and I've got some more in a bag there if I run out," she said.

She even sneaked in a couple of bites herself.

"I love Junior Mints and Kit Kats," she said.

At the end of the night, kids went home with bags full of treats, and for some, it was quite a fright.

"We do it for the community and for the kids, and I think it's a great time," Waldrop said.