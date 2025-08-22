Crash on Elk Grove Florin Road leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Elk Grove that blocked a major road Friday morning, authorities said.

Police said Elk Grove Florin Road was closed between W. Camden Drive and Sheldon Road due to the crash, which involved a truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of a truck that was towing a trailer on northbound Elk Grove Florin Road made a U-turn when a motorcyclist riding north broadsided the truck, police said.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was thrown off the bike and died, police said. Their identification has not been released at this time.

Camden Passage residents were told they can get out of their neighborhood at southbound Elk Grove Florin Road from W. Camden Drive.

The road was closed through most of the morning as officers investigated the scene.