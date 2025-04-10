Man accused Elk Grove double homicide involving estranged wife dies in hospital

ELK GROVE — The man accused of killing his estranged wife and another man in Elk Grove earlier this week died in the hospital, police said Thursday.

The two people killed were found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the area of Eva Avenue and Adams Street just before 11 a.m. on Monday. Law enforcement officials later confirmed that both individuals had died.

Michael Diego, 39, was soon after identified as the suspected killer. On Monday, Elk Grove police said Diego was arrested at an area hospital and would be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail upon being medically cleared.

New details released by the police department now show where Diego went after leaving the Elk Grove home.

Diego fled the scene in his vehicle, which police said was found abandoned near Calvine and Excelsior roads. It was later learned that Diego was given a ride by "an unaware citizen" to the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Bruceville Road, police said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. that same day, first responders were called to the area where Diego was dropped off for a report of an unresponsive man in a ditch.

The unresponsive man was taken to an area hospital, where a law enforcement officer assigned to that hospital was able to identify the individual as Diego.

Elk Grove police said they were notified Thursday that Diego never regained consciousness and had died.

Investigators said Diego's body showed no signs of trauma, and it appears he may have died from a drug overdose.