ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after a shooting inside a home in Elk Grove Monday morning.

The scene is near Eva Avenue and Adams Street.

Elk Grove police say officers responded just before 11 a.m. and found two people inside a residence who had been shot.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances, but police noted that there is no threat.

No other details have been released.

Officers are on scene of shooting that occurred inside a residence in the area of Eva Ave. and Adams St. Follow here for updates… pic.twitter.com/rPu2aFlJE3 — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 7, 2025

This is a developing story.