Electrical fault recorded in PG&E equipment around same time as start of Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY – PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded close to the start of the Mosquito Fire on Tuesday.

The utility company announced on Thursday that they had submitted an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission.

While the fault happened around the same time as the start the Mosquito Fire, which has now burned nearly 7,000 acres in Placer County, PG&E notes that they haven't seen any damage or abnormal conditions at the power pole. Further, PG&E says no downed conductor has been found and no vegetation or tree could be found on the line.

Notably, PG&E also stated that the pole and equipment had gotten an enhance inspection within the last five months.

Caution tape has since been placed around the base of the pole in question, PG&E says.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire continues to threaten more than 1,000 homes and other buildings.

Exactly what started the Mosquito Fire is still under investigation.