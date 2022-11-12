El Dorado County Sheriff investigating suspicious death
EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased female Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to an unidentified apartment in the Shingle Springs area for a report of suspicious circumstances when they found the person, according to a published report.
No other details were released.
