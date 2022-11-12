Watch CBS News
El Dorado County Sheriff investigating suspicious death

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased female Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to an unidentified apartment in the Shingle Springs area for a report of suspicious circumstances when they found the person, according to a published report.

No other details were released.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 1:54 PM

