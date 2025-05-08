El Dorado deputies work to clear homeless encampments and reduce wildfire threat

PLACERVILLE — In wooded areas along Highway 50 in El Dorado County, deputies are navigating a difficult task. They're addressing homelessness while also protecting communities from the growing threat of wildfire.

The county's Homeless Outreach Team routinely visits encampments to offer services while assessing fire danger. On a recent visit, Sgt. Josh Sprague and Deputy Joe Camarillo walked through a well-established camp nestled in dry brush, stopping to ask unhoused individuals if they needed help or other county services.

While their goal is to offer assistance, they also come to prevent potentially catastrophic fires.

"If you take a look right here, you can see all the burned and old shrubs," Sgt. Sprague said, pointing to charred trees and undergrowth, a stark reminder of a past encampment fire that spread quickly before being contained.

"This dry grass... if a fire started here, there are a lot of homes nearby," Deputy Camarillo added.

Officials say there is a growing number of tents, despite the availability of housing resources. A statement from the county sent to CBS13 reads:

"The County is committed to providing consistent, year-round outreach to people experiencing homelessness-rain or shine. Our social workers regularly team up with the Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Team to visit encampments, connect with individuals, and offer support and services. Working closely with law enforcement and community partners, we refer individuals to the County's temporary navigation center, where they can find shelter, meals, and personalized help with things like housing, job placement, and other resources to get back on their feet. Participation is always voluntary, but the program has helped many people take meaningful steps toward stability-when they're ready."

"The law enforcement action is the last thing," said Sgt. Kyle Parker, spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. "We want to get people the help they need."

But with more than two dozen fires linked to homeless encampments in El Dorado County last year alone, deputies say public safety must come first. The department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for campfires and other high-risk behaviors in these areas.

"One small spark can spread, and now we have a much bigger issue," Sgt. Parker said.