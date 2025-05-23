El Dorado Hills home likely a total loss after fire, firefighters say

A fire ripped through an El Dorado Hills home overnight, crews say.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded to the home on Via Fiori, in the La Cresta Village area, late Thursday night.

Firefighters found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

All people who were inside the home were accounted for, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters say the home is likely a total loss after the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.