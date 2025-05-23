Watch CBS News
El Dorado Hills home likely a total loss after fire, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A fire ripped through an El Dorado Hills home overnight, crews say.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded to the home on Via Fiori, in the La Cresta Village area, late Thursday night.

Firefighters found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

#EDHFire crews are on scene of a fully involved house fire on Via Fiori. All occupants have been accounted for. The home is likely a total loss.

All people who were inside the home were accounted for, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters say the home is likely a total loss after the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

