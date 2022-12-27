Watch CBS News
Malnourished animals, kids showing signs of neglect rescued from El Dorado County home

GARDEN VALLEY - Some El Dorado County parents have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and animal cruelty after authorities searched their home and property. 

According to an El Dorado County Sheriff's Office statement, sheriff's office detectives working with El Dorado County Animal Services served a search warrant at the home in the town of Garden Valley and found several animals who appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of neglect.  Detectives also say they found five kids on the property who also showed signs of being neglected by their parents. The kids were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services. 

The parents, who haven't been identified, were arrested on five counts of child endangerment and three counts of animal cruelty. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 12:15 PM

