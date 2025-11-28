1 dead in rural El Dorado County crash off Highway 193

A man has died after a crash off of State Route 193 early Friday morning, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash appears to have happened earlier in the morning just west of Longview Lane – but they weren't alerted about the incident until around 7:30 a.m.

First responders found that an older model pickup truck that was towing a small utility trailer had drifted off the right side of the road, crashing into some trees.

Only one person was inside the truck, a man. He died in the crash, CHP said.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation. CHP noted that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

The scene of the crash is around 20 miles north of Placerville.