Efforts underway to save iconic Sacramento County building from future development

RANCHO CORDOVA — An iconic building along Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova is in the path of future growth. Now, an effort is underway to save it from the wrecking ball.

Generations of families have fond memories of The Mine Shaft.

"People love this place," said Eric Cannon Wheeler, the manager of Heartstoppers Haunted House Sacramento, which currently occupies the building.

"It has so much history in our community," said Shelly Blanchard, the executive director for the Cordova Community Council.

The massive three-story cathedral-style building was built in the 1980s.

"There's just enormous wooden beams that kind of remind you of a Tahoe lodge," Blanchard said.

Originally, The Mine Shaft was an entertainment venue with mini-golf and a video arcade.

"A lot of people tell me they got their first kiss at the dances that were held downstairs," Blanchard said.

Today, it's best known as the annual home of the Heartstoppers Haunted House.

The Mine Shaft sits right off of Highway 50, and because of that, the beloved building is about to face a big change.

Rancho Cordova is constructing a new freeway off-ramp there to accommodate growth – and plans for a new street run right through The Mine Shaft property. That means the building has to go.

"When I found out that they were probably going to tear it down, I was like, 'Wait, what? This piece of my childhood, piece of my life that has been so consistent is going away? What?' " Wheeler said.

Now, the city is working with the Cordova Community Council to try and save the structure.

"We're going to pick it up and move it," Blanchard said.

That's right. All 16,000 square feet will be shifted about 200 feet to the east.

"We're not going far, but it's going to be a big move," Blanchard said.

And it comes with a big price tag.

"When it's finished, we'll be a $15 million project," Blanchard said.

The plan also expands the building, offering more space for events like concerts and plays. It's a new future for The Mine Shaft.

"It will be a modern facility," Blanchard said, while still preserving the past.

"Seeing it continue with other kids is going to be really awesome," Wheeler said.

The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to vote on the plan next week. If approved, the big move would begin next year.