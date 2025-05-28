Watch CBS News
Breakaway Music Festival announces Sacramento stop in October

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A new electronic dance music festival is coming to Sacramento in October.

Organizers revealed Tuesday that the Breakaway Music Festival's Northern California stop will be in Sacramento on the weekend of Oct. 11-12.

Touting itself as the largest touring music festival in the U.S., Breakaway will be hitting seven other cities from May to October before coming to Sacramento.

The festival features electronic dance music, with other cities attracting headliners like The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Tiësto, Afrojack and Marshmello.

Sacramento's lineup hasn't dropped yet, but organizers said it will be announced soon. Early bird tickets for the festival are already on sale.

Breakaway organizers didn't reveal where the festival will be held in Sacramento. However, Breakaway will happen the weekend that the GoldenSky Country Music Festival would have taken place, but that event was put on hiatus until 2026.

The weekend before Breakaway is Sacramento's largest music festival, Aftershock. 

Cecilio Padilla

