Easter Sunday marks end of ski season at Boreal Mountain

SODA SPRINGS — As the weather warms up, the ski season is winding down across the Sierra. Easter Sunday marks the closing day for Boreal Mountain California ski resort.

For skiers and snowboarders, there's no better feeling than kicking off your boots after a day on the mountain. And Tucker Norred, a spokesperson for Boreal, says the season is wrapping up on a high note.

A dry January was balanced by several strong storms in February and March, giving riders a longer stretch of winter fun.

"Through the month of March, we got 124 inches of snow, which brought us right back up to that average level," Norred said.

And conditions have been holding up.

"This morning it was amazing out here. The snow is amazing. They had hit nice and groomed perfectly," snowboarder Mike Burton said.

But soon, the groomed slopes will melt, making way for a new season — and a new sport.

"What we're going to have to do is just start moving snow out of the way so we can find those mountain bike trails, getting them prepped and ready for the summer months," Norred said.

Still, as this season comes to a close, the countdown to next winter starts now.

"I'm already looking forward to next season," one snowboarder said.

This is also a special closing weekend, as Boreal rounds off its 60th year in operation.