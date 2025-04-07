Deputy-involved shooting near Stockton leaves suspect dead, attorney general says

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the east Stockton area Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who was believed to be armed was fleeing from deputies when the shooting took place near E. Ardelle Avenue and S. Walker Lane.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff's office says.

The SJSO is dedicated to protecting the safety of the citizens in this county and all those we serve. Today, an individual believed to be armed with a firearm fled from deputies, which has now resulted in an officer-involved shooting.



There is no current threat to public safety.… pic.twitter.com/TO9XtkwyW9 — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) April 7, 2025

It's unclear who exactly opened fire in the incident, but deputies say the suspect was taken to the hospital.

In a statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, the suspect was revealed to have died.

The incident will be investigated by the California Department of Justice, per standard protocol following a law enforcement officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Due to the investigation, the sheriff's office is urging people to avoid the area for the time being.