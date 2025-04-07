Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputy-involved shooting near Stockton leaves suspect dead, attorney general says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the east Stockton area Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who was believed to be armed was fleeing from deputies when the shooting took place near E. Ardelle Avenue and S. Walker Lane.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff's office says.

It's unclear who exactly opened fire in the incident, but deputies say the suspect was taken to the hospital.

In a statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, the suspect was revealed to have died. 

The incident will be investigated by the California Department of Justice, per standard protocol following a law enforcement officer-involved shooting. 

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect. 

Due to the investigation, the sheriff's office is urging people to avoid the area for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.