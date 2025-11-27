2 earthquakes strike Central Coast near San Juan Bautista on Thanksgiving Day

Two earthquakes struck the Central Coast less than 10 minutes apart on Thanksgiving Day, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.9 struck about 3 miles south of San Juan Bautista at 12:48 p.m. About nine minutes later, a magnitude 4.0 struck the same area.

According to visitor reports to the USGS website, the first earthquake was primarily felt in and around the Central Coast region, including Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Hollister, along with parts of Santa Clara County.

Map of magnitude 4.0 earthquake that struck near San Juan Bautista on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Meanwhile, the second earthquake generated more reports of shaking in the Central Coast and the Bay Area. Shaking was reportedly felt as far away as Half Moon Bay, San Francisco and Novato in Marin County.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquakes.

Other parts of the region have experienced seismic activity in recent days. On Wednesday morning, a magnitude 4.0 struck the Gilroy area, followed by at least two aftershocks.

In the North Bay, three earthquakes rwere reported in the area of The Geysers on Thursday morning, the strongest being a magnitude 3.9 that struck at 9:11 a.m. Home to the world's largest geothermal field, The Geysers is a seismically active region and is home to 18 geothermal power plants.