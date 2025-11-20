Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near San Ramon

A small earthquake struck Contra Costa County near San Ramon Thursday morning, officials announced.

The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck at 7:27 a.m. on the Calaveras Fault, about 2.5 miles southeast of the community.

Reports by visitors to the USGS website, mostly from San Ramon, Danville and Pleasanton, reported light shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Walnut Creek, Milpitas and Oakland.

Map of earthquake that struck near San Ramon on Nov. 20, 2025. US Geological Survey

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The area has seen several minor earthquakes in the last week, including a magnitude 2.5 on Saturday, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that struck Monday afternoon and a magnitude 2.6 that struck early Tuesday.