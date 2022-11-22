Suspected drunk driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver suspected of a DUI was arrested following a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the South Sacramento area Monday night, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at 29th Street and Gardendale Road in the city's Meadowview neighborhood.

According to Sacramento police, the pedestrian, only described as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was located a short while later. The suspect has not yet been identified but police said this person was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI.