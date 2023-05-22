Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver who fled Placer County traffic stop dies in crash

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Police chase in Placer County ends with deadly crash
Police chase in Placer County ends with deadly crash 01:01

LOOMIS — A driver who fled an overnight traffic stop in Placer County died in a crash while trying to flee sheriff's deputies, authorities said Sunday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull the male driver over just after 2 a.m. near the 76 gas station on Penryn Road.

The pursuit ended when the driver went off the roadway along Penryn Road and crashed near Penryn Estates Drive.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

No one else was in the vehicle.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.