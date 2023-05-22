Driver who fled Placer County traffic stop dies in crash

LOOMIS — A driver who fled an overnight traffic stop in Placer County died in a crash while trying to flee sheriff's deputies, authorities said Sunday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull the male driver over just after 2 a.m. near the 76 gas station on Penryn Road.

The pursuit ended when the driver went off the roadway along Penryn Road and crashed near Penryn Estates Drive.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

No one else was in the vehicle.