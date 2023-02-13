Drinking coffee could help reduce high blood pressure Drinking coffee could help reduce high blood pressure 00:41

BOSTON - In moderation, drinking coffee may actually reduce high blood pressure.

People with high blood pressure are often told to avoid too much coffee because caffeine can raise blood pressure.

But researchers in Italy found that people who drank two cups of coffee had lower blood pressure than non-coffee drinkers and for those who drank 3 or more cups a day, it was even lower.

It is possible that antioxidants and other compounds found in coffee may counter the blood pressure-raising effects of caffeine.

If you have high blood pressure, talk to your doctor about how much coffee is safe for you.