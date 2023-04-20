Dr. Flojaune Cofer announces candidacy in Sacramento mayor race

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's mayoral race has its first candidate as Dr. Flojaune Cofer announced her campaign Wednesday.

Dr. Cofer, the former chairwoman of the Measure U Committee and a progressive organizer, says she plans to prioritize community safety while also addressing housing and homelessness.

"City Hall has a responsibility to ensure safe and affordable shelter, job opportunities, and safety to everyone who lives here," Cofer said. "I am running for mayor because it breaks my heart to watch our neighbors suffer when we have the resources to care for them. More is possible."

Cofer said her campaign is "built on taking bold, creative action to tackle long-standing challenges, such as establishing a public bank to help fund affordable housing initiatives, and creating a hub for green jobs to both energize the local economy and help bring the city to zero emissions by 2030."

Dr. Cofer has lived in Sacramento for 15 years, moving here from Pittsburgh, Penn., to serve in a fellowship at the Department of Public Health before doing policy work for Public Health Advocates.

As a chairwoman, Cofer was highly critical of current Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has not yet announced if he plans to run for reelection to a third term.

In December, Politico reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was eyeing Mayor Steinberg for the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.

Steinberg issued a statement in response to that report, saying: