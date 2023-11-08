Downtown Sacramento ice rink opening for the season on Wednesday

Downtown Sacramento ice rink opening for the season

SACRAMENTO – A sign of the season in Sacramento is set to open.

The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is holding its official opening Wednesday morning.

As in years past, the ice rink will be located at 7th and K Streets (right across the street from the Golden 1 Center).

Wednesday's opening day festivities include reduced admission ($2 instead of the usual $15). Admission includes a skate rental, with the ribbon cutting happening at 10:30 a.m. and open skating starting at 2 p.m.

Other special events scheduled for the season include Princess & Superhero Day on Nov. 18 and the River City Food Bank Donation Drive on Nov. 19.

Active members of the military and veterans with valid military ID can skate for free all season long. Children 6 and under can skate for just $8.

The ice rink will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2-9 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays 10 a.m.-10 p.m., always depending on weather.