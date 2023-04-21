Man suspected of loitering near downtown Davis residences, shaking door handles

DAVIS - Police in Davis are looking for a prowler who has been spotted in the downtown area.

Police issued a photo and are asking for the public's help to find the man seen loitering around residences and shaking front door handles in the 1300 block of Wake Forest Drive. He was seen primarily in the area from 11 p.m. to midnight.

On April 1, 2023, a resident's ring camera captured an image of the man pictured below.

Davis PD

Officers responded to the reported incidents but were unable to locate the subject. They conducted follow-up foot patrols in the area as well, they say.

The individual has been described as a white male adult wearing a hat, headphones, and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or via email at policeweb@cityofdavis.org.