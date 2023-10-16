Downtown businesses banking on Kings popularity again this season

Downtown businesses banking on Kings popularity again this season

Downtown businesses banking on Kings popularity again this season

On K Street in Sacramento, new investors are eyeing opportunities caused by a Kings' resurgence.

The first new beam-inspired business opened its doors this week. Butcher & Barrell was conceived in the midst of the Kings playoff run and is now ready to reap the rewards of a revitalized Kings team.

Jermaine Evans just decided to try something new.

"I loved the decor and said let me come and go check it out," said diner Jermaine Evans.

Butcher & Barrell is a new restaurant that's a direct result of the Kings' success.

"We were just taking the momentum and riding it out," said the restaurant's owner, Kevin McBride.

McBride and his wife, Cindy, are local and excited to give back.

"It's definitely good to give back. It's definitely good to have that feeling that we are making Sacramento better," he said.

They're making the city better with the powers of downtown behind them.

"There's a lot of people who stand behind us and wanna see this spot succeed. The Downtown Partnership and the K Street Partnership have been pushing us," he said.

As well as the team driving all the traffic down at K.

"Some of the employees and staff with the Kings -- they've been excited for us to come so really once we got to opening day it was a huge relief," he said.

Patrons like Evans always appreciate a new place.

"Especially during the season about to start for the Kings. It's great to have a new spot. Something different. It's a great vibe," said Evans.

There may be a lot of purple nights in downtown.

"When the Kings win we will have purple and change them all to purple just to get the excitement when the Kings light the beam for a win, which should be a lot," said McBride.

And as the season kicks up, expect plenty more action on K Street -- especially with more events at DOCO, in addition to the Kings.