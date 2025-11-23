Childish Gambino reveals he had a stroke last year, which forced him to cancel tour

Donald Glover is opening up about a recent health scare that forced him to cancel his tour last year. At the time, he described it as an "ailment," but Glover said Saturday night at a performance that a doctor told him he'd had a stroke.

Glover, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, shared the information on stage at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. His remarks were shared widely on social media.

"You guys voted for a 'where have I been monologue,'" Glover, 42, said. "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"

Glover said he felt like he was letting everyone down, lamenting that he still hasn't been to Ireland. He also revealed that "they found a hole" in his heart and he had to have two surgeries.

"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing."

CBS News has reached out to Glover's representatives for additional comment.