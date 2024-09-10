Watch CBS News
Childish Gambino postpones "The New World Tour" stop in Denver days before event

The Childish Gambino concert in Denver that was supposed to take place at Ball Arena this week has been postponed. Actor Donald Glover, who uses Childish Gambino as his stage name, announced on Monday that he will be postponing the Friday tour date and the others on his current North American tour because of a "physical health" issue or series of issues.  

Glover didn't go into detail about what aspect of his physical health he needs to focus on.

"The New World Tour" is what Glover says will be the actor, comedian and rapper's final tour as Childish Gambino. The rescheduled Colorado tour date has yet to be announced.

Glover says tickets will be honored for the new tour date.

Glover's most recent album is titled "Atavista."

