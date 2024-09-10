Childish Gambino postpones "The New World Tour" stop in Denver days before event

The Childish Gambino concert in Denver that was supposed to take place at Ball Arena this week has been postponed. Actor Donald Glover, who uses Childish Gambino as his stage name, announced on Monday that he will be postponing the Friday tour date and the others on his current North American tour because of a "physical health" issue or series of issues.

Childish Gambino performs on What Stage during the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival via Getty Images

Glover didn't go into detail about what aspect of his physical health he needs to focus on.

"The New World Tour" is what Glover says will be the actor, comedian and rapper's final tour as Childish Gambino. The rescheduled Colorado tour date has yet to be announced.

Glover says tickets will be honored for the new tour date.

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024

Glover's most recent album is titled "Atavista."