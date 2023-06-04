Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog, 2 cats, 4 parrots die in fire at Valley Springs home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Several pets die in fire at Valley Springs home
Several pets die in fire at Valley Springs home 00:24

VALLEY SPRINGS – Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a Valley Springs home Saturday morning that killed several pets.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews responded to the scene and were immediately met by large flames.

One person was waiting outside the home, firefighters say.

Numerous pets couldn't evacuate in time, however. Firefighters say one dog, two cats, and four parrots died in the fire. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.