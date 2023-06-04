Dog, 2 cats, 4 parrots die in fire at Valley Springs home

Several pets die in fire at Valley Springs home

Several pets die in fire at Valley Springs home

Several pets die in fire at Valley Springs home

VALLEY SPRINGS – Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a Valley Springs home Saturday morning that killed several pets.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews responded to the scene and were immediately met by large flames.

One person was waiting outside the home, firefighters say.

Numerous pets couldn't evacuate in time, however. Firefighters say one dog, two cats, and four parrots died in the fire.