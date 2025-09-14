Dodgers beat Giants 10-2, SF now 1.5 games back for last NL wild card

Teoscar Hernández had his second four-hit game this season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Francisco 10-2 Sunday to drop the Giants 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the last NL wild card.

Tyler Glasnow (3-3) allowed one run, three hits and four walks over 6 2/3 innings as the NL West-leading Dodgers maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over second place San Diego. He has allowed nine hits in his last four starts.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Michael Conforto had three hits each for the Dodgers, who finished with 18, and Conforto had three RBIs. The Dodgers are 6-3 against the Giants this year.

Tommy Edman had a go-ahead RBI grounder in the third. Freddie Freeman had an RBI double in a four-run fifth that included Michael Conforto's two-run single. Another run scored when Joel Peguero stepped off the rubber three times while Miguel Rojas was at the plate, causing a disengagement violation.

Robbie Ray (11-7) allowed five runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Key moment

With the Dodgers up 2-1 and two outs in the third, the Giants had two runners aboard. Glasnow escaped the jam by retiring Jung Hoo Lee on a fly ball to left.

Key stat

Conforto went 3 for 4 and raised his average to .200, the first time it has been that high since before play on June 20.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.32 ERA) starts Monday night's series opener against Philadelphia and LHP Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.77).

Giants: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (2-4, 7.54) will be on the mound for Monday night's series opener at Arizona, which starts RHP Zac Gallen (11-14, 4.84).