Tribe buys former Macy's building in downtown Sacramento for $15 million

A prominent piece of downtown Sacramento real estate has been purchased by the Native American tribe behind Red Hawk Resort and Casino.

On Thursday, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians announced they had bought the former Macy's building at 414 K Street for $15 million.

The Macy's store closed for good in March after being a cornerstone of downtown Sacramento for decades.

Tribal leaders hailed the purchase, noting that the land was within their ancestral territory.

"The land is part of the foundation of our existence. It is where our ancestors lived and flourished. By re-acquiring our ancestral lands, we're reclaiming our history, our traditions and a deeper connection to our ancestors," said Chairwoman Regina Cuellar in a statement.

The tribe also purchased 301 Capitol Mall back in 2024.

No formal plans for either the former Macy's building or the Capitol Mall property have been announced, however.

"We have a lot of wishes, our membership has a lot of wishes, and we're trying to gauge the Sacramento community on what's needed in the downtown area," Cuellar said. " We hear a lot of different things, and so, we're really open to exploring those different options."

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians owns and operates Red Hawk Resort and Casino and APEX Entertainment, among other businesses.