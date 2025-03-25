In photos: Downtown Sacramento Macy's closes for good

SACRAMENTO -- The aisles are completely empty and the doors are now locked for good at the DOCO Macy's store.

It appears that the last day of business for the downtown Sacramento Macy's was over the weekend.

The door at the Downtown Plaza Macy's store, which still had the retailer's older logo.

Social media posts purportedly from an employee at the store detailed how the location was almost completely devoid of merchandise even as the final weekend approached.

Liquidation signs were the only advertisements to be seen at the store in recent weeks.

As of Monday, the store was locked during what would usually be opening hours.

The Downtown Plaza location was among the roughly 150 Macy's locations slated for closure over the next three years.

Some workers could still be seen inside the store on Tuesday, but the location was clearly closed for business.

Both the DOCO location and the Macy's at Sunrise Mall were among the 66 stores listed to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Merchandise would have filled this outward-facing display case in better years.

Originally opened in 1963, the DOCO store was a cornerstone of downtown Sacramento for decades – even shaping the route of Interstate 5 through the city, according to the Sacramento History Museum.

The store is now closed, and it's unknown at this point what will replace it.

Two traditional mall Macy's stores remain open in the greater Sacramento area: at the Arden Fair Mall and Westfield Galleria in Roseville. Smaller Macy's stores are also in the company's plans, like the location at the Laguna Crossroads shopping center.