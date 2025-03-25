In photos: Downtown Sacramento Macy's closes for good
SACRAMENTO -- The aisles are completely empty and the doors are now locked for good at the DOCO Macy's store.
It appears that the last day of business for the downtown Sacramento Macy's was over the weekend.
Social media posts purportedly from an employee at the store detailed how the location was almost completely devoid of merchandise even as the final weekend approached.
As of Monday, the store was locked during what would usually be opening hours.
The Downtown Plaza location was among the roughly 150 Macy's locations slated for closure over the next three years.
Both the DOCO location and the Macy's at Sunrise Mall were among the 66 stores listed to close in the first quarter of 2025.
Originally opened in 1963, the DOCO store was a cornerstone of downtown Sacramento for decades – even shaping the route of Interstate 5 through the city, according to the Sacramento History Museum.
Two traditional mall Macy's stores remain open in the greater Sacramento area: at the Arden Fair Mall and Westfield Galleria in Roseville. Smaller Macy's stores are also in the company's plans, like the location at the Laguna Crossroads shopping center.