Downtown Sacramento, Citrus Heights Macy's locations to close

SACRAMENTO – The Macy's locations in downtown Sacramento and Citrus Heights are two of the 66 locations it plans to close across the country in 2025.

The closures come as the department store chain plans to eliminate roughly 150 underperforming stores over the next three years.

On Thursday, Macy's released a list of 66 locations that will close, with most expected to close during the first quarter of 2025. On that list are the Downtown Plaza store in Sacramento and the Sunrise Mall store in Citrus Heights.

After eight years, the three-story Macy's in downtown Sacramento opened in 1963, according to the Sacramento History Museum.

Construction of the 330,000-square-foot building started in 1962 and cost $13 million. It's been the west anchor of the mall on K Street from 3rd to 7th streets.

The Macy's stores at the Arden Fair Mall and the Westfield Galleria at Roseville will remain open.

While Macy's is closing dozens of its stores, the department store chain plans to invest in 350 "go-forward" locations through 2026.