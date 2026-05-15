Dixon-area fire damages several buildings on Porter Road property

Several buildings on a Dixon-area property were damaged in a fire late Friday afternoon.

Dixon Fire officials said crews responded to Porter Road, near Midway Road, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

At the scene, firefighters found an outdoor building on fire. Another structure and nearby vegetation also caught fire, prompting a second alarm.

Scene of the fire in Dixon. Dixon Fire Department

In total, Dixon Fire said eight other agencies from around the area responded to help.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the property.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews were expected to remain at the scene through the evening for mop-up work.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.