Dixon development project could bring 6,000 homes, expanded city limits if approved

SOLANO COUNTY – Dixon could see its city limits expanded and around 6,000 new homes built if a proposed new housing development is approved by city leaders.

Harvest at Dixon would sit on 825 acres of agriculturally zoned land already owned by the project's developers. They hope to bring 300 housing units per year to Dixon over the next 20 years, a 10-12 acre neighborhood shopping center, a new elementary school, and over 75 acres of new community parks, trails and recreation space.

The proposed community is not far from Dixon High School, just south of E Parkway Boulevard, down to Midway Road and over to Pedrick Road.

"To move forward, the project area will need to be annexed into the City. It will also require an amendment to the City's General Plan to change city limits," a spokesperson for the City of Dixon told CBS13 in a statement.

Harvest at Dixon's developers plan to submit their proposal to the city in early October after what they say has been 15 months of extensive planning and conversations with city stakeholders.

But before they move forward, the developers wanted to host a series of community meetings asking for input from Dixon community members. The third meeting was hosted on Wednesday.

"Think about a neighborhood you've not seen in Dixon, think of a neighborhood you like to visit somewhere else. That's what we are headed towards," said Rob White, vice president of planned communities for Lewis Group of Companies.

White says building their proposed new community would include fulfilling a series of promises to help the city of Dixon grow.

"We are here to solve Dixon's infrastructure problems by doing this development. So part of that gift to get that we will as a developer do is we are gonna upsize the wastewater treatment plant, we'll increase the size and capacity of the sewer, we'll ultimately add in a drainage capacity that gets everything out of the central city and gets it down to a place where it's usable," said White. "Instead of just creating this out of whole cloth, we are bolting on to a city. We are actually adding into that infrastructure and to that puzzle that they can't solve on their own."

White at Wednesday night's community meeting made sure to distance their project from another big, but unrelated development proposal in Solano County: California Forever's East Solano Plan.

California Forever's proposed new city in Solano County near Travis Air Force Base, propped up by Silicon Valley billionaires, has temporarily hit the brakes. It has been the source of some community distaste regarding development on land currently zoned for agriculture.

"We are not gonna try to force anything on the community. What we are gonna try to do is solve some community problems that allow them to go to the next step. But, we are gonna do it in a way they feel embraces that small town feel, the thing they moved here for," said White. "We've done this in communities in other places, Chino is a great example. We built out successfully a pretty sizable development there. We were able to help Chino remain Chino."

Slightly fewer than two dozen community members attended Wednesday's meeting, which was a point of critique by several neighbors: what is Harvest at Dixon doing to get more feedback from more people?

White assured neighbors that the very meeting they attended is not a required part of the process, and they are committed to seeking out as much community input as possible.

"Longtime resident here, so I'm really interested in what's gonna happen," neighbor Regina Espinoza told CBS13.

She's one of several people who showed up to the meeting, not in support or opposition, but to learn. However, fear that Dixon could lose its small-town feel with a new development of this size has some neighbors wanting answers.

"Are you looking for a development that would keep that character of Dixon intact?" asked CBS13 reporter Ashley Sharp.

"100%. I think everyone that lives in Dixon lives here for a reason and a big part of that is the charm," answered Espinoza.

Neighbor Jason Russell told CBS13 he wants to see the development bring more affordable starter homes for first-time homebuyers in Dixon.

"We have a housing shortage. So, in general, I'm open-minded to the idea of building more homes. I'm curious as to the details, specifically, how they are laying it out," said Russell.

After Harvest at Dixon, developers submit their proposal, the city and county approval process could take up to two years. It would include rezoning the land from agricultural use to residential use. Then, it could possibly take another four or more years before the first home is built.

"There will be an extensive public outreach process from the City once the application is submitted," the city spokesperson said. Their statement went on to read, "We applaud them for working with the City and gathering public input early in the process."

The next and final community meeting hosted by Harvest at Dixon before they submit their proposal will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dixon Multi-Use Center.

The developers encourage the entire community to attend.