California Forever withdraws push for November vote on new city plan in Solano County

FAIRFIELD – California Forever is pulling back on its ballot measure that would have put the plan for a new city up for a vote in Solano County, the group and county announced Monday.

In a joint statement, CEO Jan Sramek and Supervisor Mitch Mashburn noted that the East Solano Plan would instead be taking the normal route of going through an Environmental Impact Report and then seeking approval.

"Delaying the vote gives everyone a chance to pause and work together, which is what is needed – not a fight between friends throughout the County on both sides of the issue," Mashburn stated.

#Brewking Solano County Bombshell. ‘California Forever’ announces withdrawal of initiative on November Ballot that would have created new city on ag land. pic.twitter.com/wOSNBWz7dH — stevelarge (@largesteven) July 22, 2024

Back in April, California Forever leaders revealed that they had gathered enough signatures to put the plan before voters.

The measure was set to go before the Solano County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, where it could have been decided to be placed on the November 2024 General Election ballot.

Sramek still struck a determined tone in Monday's statement, however.

"We believe that with this process, we can build a shared vision that passes with a decisive majority and creates broad consensus for the future," Sramek stated. "We're excited about working with the Board of Supervisors, its land use subcommittee, and county staff to make this happen."

The plan to create a new city in Solano County has been met with significant pushback from the community. In June, the Solano Land Trust also came out against the plan.

California Forever officials have cited polls that show that a majority of Solano County voters support development in East Solano.