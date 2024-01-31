Disabled man trapped on 4th floor of Stockton apartment for weeks after elevator broke down

STOCKTON — An apartment complex in Stockton has been without a working elevator for two weeks, leaving some residents trapped on their floors.

Casa Mananas Inn is an income-restricted senior apartment complex with 163 units and one elevator, but the issue is that the elevator is out of service.

"I can go 24 hours, 72 hours but not two weeks," resident Kevin Golden said.

He suffered a stroke and is now disabled. Since he uses a mobility chair, he can't get down the stairs from his 4th-floor apartment.

Golden said he's been relying on his friends and neighbors to take his small dog out, and he said he wouldn't know what he'd do if it weren't for grocery delivery services. He has a name for his two-week confinement.

"Kevin Fever. I've called my doctors and moved my appointments," he said.

Golden said he called management daily, but they just told him the same thing over and over. They're waiting for elevator parts to arrive from the East Coast. However, he thinks the issue runs deeper.

"So, you're worried that because this elevator is 60 years old, you're thinking they don't even make parts for it anymore?" CBS13 reporter Kayla Moeller asked.

"Correct!" Golden responded.

CBS13 reached out to the property management company, Domus Management, which said, in part, "We are quite aware of the hardship the broken elevator presents to our tenants. We wish there was a way to rectify this situation sooner. However, we are doing everything in our power to get it fixed as soon as possible. The electric panel in the elevator had to be repaired and the only place that could occur was by a company located in New York."

Golden said his biggest concern is if there's a fire or some sort of medical emergency.

"What do people like me who are mobility impaired do? Eight flights of stairs down, oh my," he said.

Golden said it's not just him. There are others in the building who aren't able to leave their floor as well. Another resident said the elevator regularly has problems but it never takes this long to fix it.

"It's a hazard. They should've never put me up here," Golden said.

After CBS13 went by the complex, the elevator has since been repaired.